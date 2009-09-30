Ad
EU-China relations meeting hijacked by MEP promoting Naples hometown

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Journalists attending a press conference on EU-China relations in the European Parliament on Tuesday (29 September) were surprised when much of the event was turned over to the promotion of the Italian city of Naples.

Expecting to hear solely from Italian centre-right MEP Crescenzio Rivellini, listeners were also treated to an eight-minute presentation by the director-general of a research institute in Naples known as the "City of Science".

As chair of the parliament's delegatio...

