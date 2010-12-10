EU reacts frostily to Serbia's Nobel boycott

EU hopeful Serbia may be confronted with a cooler than expected attitude at a European foreign ministers meeting next Monday and Tuesday (13 and 14 December) following Belgrade's boycott of the Nobel prize ceremony in Oslo, according to EU diplomats.

Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor of International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, has also made critical remarks about Serbia's cooperation with The Hague tribunal.

An early draft of conclusions prepared for the council...