Pakistan floods could weaken government, EU diplomat says

The flood disaster in Pakistan could worsen the security situation in the country by making its democratically-elected government look ineffective, a senior EU diplomat has said.

Speaking to EUobserver by phone from Islamabad on Tuesday (10 August), Tomas Niklasson, the acting head of the EU delegation to Pakistan, said a security analysis should be carried out once the immediate priority of disaster relief has been dealt with.

"We will have to ask questions about what impact it w...