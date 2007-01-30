Fear of US damaging EU-NATO relations, NATO chief says

NATO and the EU are far from capable of tackling a world crisis jointly as their relationship is still "problematic" and sees a "remarkable distance" between them - partly due to European fears over US influence, NATO's chief has said.

Speaking to EU officials in a Berlin conference hosted by the German foreign ministry on Monday (29 January), the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance's secretary general Jaap de Hoop Scheffer said it is "astounding" how far from the envisaged "strategic partn...