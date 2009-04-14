Ad
euobserver
This June, a majority of Europeans will not be heading anywhere near a polling station (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU elections heading for record low turnout

by Leigh Phillips,

With European Parliament elections fast approaching, EU citizens are less interested in the poll than ever before in a situation that could see the abstention rate across the bloc hit a record 66 percent.

A soon to be released survey from the European Commission's polling service, Eurobarometer, shows that interest in the election is weak right across the union, reports France's Liberation daily.

The newest EU citizens, from member states that joined in 2004 and 2007, are as indi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
This June, a majority of Europeans will not be heading anywhere near a polling station (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections