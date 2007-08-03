EU criticises US plans to scan containers

The European Union has spoken out strongly against US plans to scan overseas container traffic saying its risks disrupting trade without bringing the added security for which the move is intended.

EU customs commissioner Laszlo Kovacs on Thursday (2 August) said the US Congress' adoption of the law, which took place last week, would mean more costs for European exporters.

"Experts on both sides of the Atlantic have already considered this measure to be of no real benefit when it c...