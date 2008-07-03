Support for nuclear power in Europe growing, says commission survey

Although nuclear energy continues to be a "strongly" divisive subject in the European Union, support for the controversial source of electricity generation has grown "significantly" over the last three years, a new European Commission survey suggests.
A "permanent, safe solution" to managing radioactive waste seems to be the decisive factor when it comes to a possible shift in opinion about nuclear energy.
Should such a solution be found to safely storing the waste, some 39 perc...
