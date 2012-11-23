Artists, dissidents look to EU after US human rights law

Artists, exiles and rights campaigners say the EU can help Russia by closing its door to regime officials with blood on their hands.

Vladimir Bukovsky knows what it is like to be inside a Russian jail.

He spent 12 years in and out of them in the 1960s and 1970s for trying to expose the Soviet Union's use of psychiatric institutions to torture dissidents.

The 69-year-old scientist now lives in the UK, but travels to Russia from time to time.

Speaking in London on Tues...