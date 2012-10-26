Ad
euobserver
International lenders are at odds about sharing the Greek bill (Photo: Queenofhearts820)

Greece deal delayed by troika discord, government quarrels

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are at odds over how to fund Greece for two extra years, while the Greek government has still not reached a agreement on promised budget cuts needed for the next tranche of bailout money.

Greek finance minister Yannis Stournaras spent a few hours in hospital on Thursday (25 October) where he was diagnosed with extreme fatigue and a viral infection.

The news came one day after he told Greek parliament that the government reached a d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Study: Greek euro-exit could start €17tn 'wildfire'
Merkel to Greece: 'I come here as a friend'
International lenders are at odds about sharing the Greek bill (Photo: Queenofhearts820)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections