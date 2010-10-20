EU reaches deal in long-running hedge fund battle

The UK, home to most of the world's hedge funds, has won out in a long-running battle with France over European supervision of the controversial and lightly-regulated multi-trillion-dollar sector.

EU finance ministers agreed on Tuesday (19 October) to regulate the sector, under the eye of the European Securities and Markets Authority - the new Paris-based market watchdog tasked with preventing future financial crises on the scale of 2008.

Hedge funds, blamed by some for exacerbat...