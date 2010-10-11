Ad
euobserver
'We are waiting for you': Anti-Pride graffiti appeared in Belgrade streets ahead of the event (Photo: anjči)

EU diplomats attend Belgrade march amid violent clashes

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Several EU diplomats came out in support of Belgrade Pride on Sunday (10 October) as nationalist gangs battled police and vandalised property a few blocks away in the Serb capital.

The head of the EU delegation to Serbia (French diplomat Vincent Degert), the Dutch ambassador to Serbia, the German deputy ambassador and diplomats from the Austrian, Spanish, Swedish and UK missions all turned out to join the crowd of between 1,000 and 1,500 Pride marchers.

Mr Degert opened the event ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

