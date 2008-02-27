Microsoft fined €900 million by Brussels

The European Commission on Wednesday (26 February) fined Microsoft €899 million for not complying with a 2004 anti-trust order – the largest single fine the EU has ever imposed on a company.

According to Brussels, the software firm charged "unreasonable" prices for licences sold to rivals to enable access to secret interoperability information that allows other software to 'plug' into the company's Windows operating system.

Competition commissioner Neelie Kroes sharply criticised ...