WTO ruling fails to end EU-Norwegian row over salmon

A World Trade Organisation ruling has failed to end an 18-year long battle between the EU and Norway over the bloc's anti-dumping measures on Norwegian salmon imports, with both sides claiming victory.

On Friday (16 November), the WTO stated that the "measure is inconsistent" with international trade rules and it is necessary to "bring the measure into conformity" with those rules.

However, the body stopped short of explicitly ordering the EU to drop its safeguard measures. "In ...