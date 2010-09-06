Campaigning begins in Bosnia elections

The campaign for general elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), scheduled for 3 October, started on Friday (3 September). Fifteen years after the end of a bitter interethnic war and after one and a half decades of being an international protectorate, the main issues remain unchanged: Bosnian Serbs want more autonomy for their "entity," the Republika Srpska (RS), hoping for eventual independence; muslim Bosniaks want a unitarian state in which the Serbian entity is abolished; and the Croat...