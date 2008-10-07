Ad
Political parties in Europe struggle to find pan-European themes that galvanise people to go out and vote (Photo: EPP-ED)

Google to launch European Parliament election service

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Google News is to launching a special service covering the European Parliament elections next June.

Drawing on the experience from a similar new service in the US presidential elections, the search engine giant is currently considering its approach to the upcoming European elections, communications manager Bill Echikson told a group of journalists at a press briefing in Brussels on Tuesday (7 October).

Contacts directly with the European Parliament will soon be established, but a ...

How Europarl TV develops will be the test
