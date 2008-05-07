EU defends biofuels target against 'media storm'

The EU's farm policy chief has strongly defended Brussels' bid to boost the use of the controversial renewable energy source, biofuels, saying they are being unfairly blamed for rise in food prices around the world.

At a conference on the issue on Tuesday (6 May), Mariann Fischer Boel said: "The storm of media comment about biofuels has become louder and louder to the point where it is difficult to hear real debate above the shriek of the wind."

She indicated that broader issues s...