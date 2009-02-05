Commission proposes shark conservation plan

The commission proposed an EU action plan for the conservation of sharks and related species on Thursday (5 February), as rising European catches threaten their survival, but campaign groups have described the proposals as more of a "political obligation" than a real commitment to protecting sharks.
"The latest information we have confirms that human beings are a far bigger threat to sharks than sharks ever were to us," said EU fisheries commissioner Joe Borg speaking at a press confere...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here