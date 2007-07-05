Brazil calls on Brussels to scrap biofuel tariffs

Brazil - the world's largest producer of biofuels – has suggested the EU should scrap its biofuel import tariffs, challenging it to both compete more fairly in international trade while finding ways to live up to its green targets.

