Brussels keen to limit EU payments to large farmers

The European Commission has indicated its willingness to limit payments to some of Europe's largest farmers under upcoming reforms to the bloc's common agricultural policy (CAP), a move that could prove controversial in a number of member states.

Launching a public debate on Monday (12 April) on the future shape of the CAP, EU agriculture commissioner Dacian Ciolos said he was willing to take a fresh look at the subject, two years after national governments rejected a similar proposal....