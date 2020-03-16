Ad
A cautionary tale about how quickly countries catch the autocracy virus (Photo: Helena Malikova)

A Field Guide to Autocrats

EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Michael Peel of the Financial Times unpicks the patterns underlying the authoritarian revival in Europe and worldwide. His recently published book, The Fabulists, explores how leaders menace democracy and human rights while claiming to be modernisers and saviours.

EU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

