euobserver
Former US ambassador to the EU, Tony Gardner (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Not That Ambassador

EU & the World
EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Former US ambassador to the EU, Anthony Gardner, says the EU "needs to stand up and put on its big boy pants".

Referring to the involvement in the Ukraine affair by his successor, Gordon Sondland, a former hotel magnate picked by Donald Trump, with little diplomatic experience, Gardner says: "Not for one second did I ever think that my job was to represent the Democratic party or the perso...

EU & the World

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Former US ambassador to the EU, Tony Gardner (Photo: Helena Malikova)

EU & the World

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

