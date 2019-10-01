Ad
Agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan has been involved in EU trade negotiations before (Photo: European Commission)

Hogan sets out trade plans at commissioner grilling

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The US needs to realise its common interests with the EU, be tough on China, and defend the multilateral rules-based trade - that is what Ireland's Phil Hogan, poised to be in charge of EU trade for the next five years, told MEPs at his grilling on Monday evening (30 September).

The current agriculture commissioner fielded questions from EU lawmakers for two-and-a-half hours. He is expected to be approved by the relevant committee.

Trade has become a political focal point in re...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

