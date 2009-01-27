EU tightens sanctions on Zimbabwe

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (26 January) toughened up sanctions against President Robert Mugabe's regime in Zimbabwe, for the first time including EU-based companies that have dealings with the Harare government.

Twenty-seven people and 36 companies were added to the list that now includes over 240 entries and is part of an attempt by the EU to make Mr Mugabe share power with opposition forces.

The list includes those "actively associated with the violence o...