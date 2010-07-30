Berlin angered by German commissioner's absence during coal subsidies decision

German EU commissioner Guenther Oettinger is in Berlin's bad books for missing a meeting last week where his colleagues agreed a tougher-than-expected line on subsidies to ailing coal mines, a decision with important implications for thousands of jobs in his home country.

According to a news report in Spiegel Online, Chancellor Angela Merkel is furious that Mr Oettinger missed the crucial meeting last Tuesday (20 July) to attend at a mid-level conference in Washington instead.

At ...