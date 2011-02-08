Ashton aims to visit Tahrir Square, scene of Egypt's revolutionary drama

EU foreign policy head Catherine Ashton hopes to visit revolutionaries camped out in Tahrir Square in Egypt next week as well as Omar Suleiman, a career spy dubbed the "torturer-in-chief" by protesters, who was chosen by President Hosni Mubarak to oversee the transition process.

EUobserver has learnt that Ms Ashton is intending to travel to the country as an extension of a previously scheduled trip to post-revolutionary Tunisia on Monday (14 February).

Mr Suleiman, head of the d...