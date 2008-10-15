MEPs say EU anti-pirate mission is 'military nonsense'

The EU naval mission to be deployed against pirates off the coasts of Somalia is a "military nonsense," "morally wrong" and has "no international legal basis," several MEPs said at a hearing in Brussels on Wednesday (15 November), as delegates from the EU council and the bloc's military co-ordination cell defended the project.

If approved by member states in November, the EU's first naval mission will consist of five or six ships from different EU countries under the command of UK vice-...