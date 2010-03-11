Ad
MEP powers over international agreements have been stepped up under the Lisbon Treaty (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs demand more transparency on Acta talks

by Andrew Willis,

MEPs have called on the European Commission to increase transparency around ongoing negotiations for an Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (Acta), or risk legal action in the European Court of Justice.

The parliamentary resolution, passed by 663 to 13 votes in favour in Strasbourg on Wednesday (10 March), also calls on the commission to refuse to support internet cut-off as a penalty for online copyright infringement.

In the statement, Euro deputies demanded to be "fully informe...

