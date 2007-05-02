Ad
euobserver
Turkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for early elections (Photo: European Commission)

Erdogan calls for early election in Turkey

by Helena Spongenberg,

The Turkish government has called for early parliamentary elections after the country's highest court annulled the first round of voting for a new president.

Prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters at a news conference in Ankara on Tuesday (1 May) that he would ask the Turkish parliament to hold the general election on 24 June or 1 July instead of 4 November.

"We want to hold general elections as soon as humanly possible, now that the Constitutional Court has made its...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Turkish army statement sparks EU concern
Turkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for early elections (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections