Erdogan calls for early election in Turkey

The Turkish government has called for early parliamentary elections after the country's highest court annulled the first round of voting for a new president.

Prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters at a news conference in Ankara on Tuesday (1 May) that he would ask the Turkish parliament to hold the general election on 24 June or 1 July instead of 4 November.

"We want to hold general elections as soon as humanly possible, now that the Constitutional Court has made its...