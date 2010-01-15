Ad
Sofia - testing Russia (Photo: Wikipedia)

Bulgaria reviews energy projects, tests Russia's nerve

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria's new government has started a risky game with former mentor Russia, urging it to review multi-billion-euro energy projects painstakingly agreed with its Socialist-led predecessor and widely seen as a vehicle of Russian influence on the Balkans.

Invoking the impact from the global economic crisis, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov wants to re-assess a number of projects that include a second nuclear power plant in the country, the South Stream gas pipeline running from the Black Se...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

