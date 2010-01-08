Spain to push for binding EU economic goals

Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero has said the EU's new 10-year economic plan, set to be agreed over the coming months, should have binding goals and "corrective measures" for member states that do not comply.

Speaking ahead of the formal inauguration of Spain's EU presidency on Thursday (7 January), Mr Zapatero also suggested that the European Commission be given new powers to police the fledgling plan, currently known as the "2020 Strategy."

"It is absolutely ...