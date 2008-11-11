Ad
The EU is to take on pirates off the coast of Somalia (Photo: Wikipedia)

Europe to tackle Somali pirates but not Congo rebels

by Valentina Pop,

EU defence ministers on Monday launched the bloc's first naval security operation to fight pirates off the coast of Somalia starting December this year. But German and British opposition scuppered French calls to send EU troops to another African conflict zone - eastern Congo.

Though "a bit hesitant" in the beginning, Great Britain will lead the anti-piracy operation, dubbed "Atalanta," with a British vice-admiral in charge and the headquarters established in Northwood, near London, Fre...

