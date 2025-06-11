Ad
European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg (Photo: Council of Europe)

EU approaches final hurdle to joining European Human Rights Convention

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A possible final legal battle enabling the European Union to join the European Convention of Human Rights is set to take place on Thursday (12 June).

That's when justice ministers meeting in Luxembourg will discuss a long-standing legal obligation for the EU to join the convention, which would allow individuals to take the EU institutions to court in Strasbour...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

