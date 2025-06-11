EU approaches final hurdle to joining European Human Rights Convention

A possible final legal battle enabling the European Union to join the European Convention of Human Rights is set to take place on Thursday (12 June).
That's when justice ministers meeting in Luxembourg will discuss a long-standing legal obligation for the EU to join the convention, which would allow individuals to take the EU institutions to court in Strasbour...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.