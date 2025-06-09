Ad
euobserver
Wednesday's vote is meant to demonstrate support for Donald Tusk’s centrist coalition government (Photo: European Council)

Poland's Tusk confidence vote, G7 summit, oceans and justice in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk is scheduled to hold a parliamentary vote of confidence on Wednesday (11 June), following this month's presidential election in which eurosceptic conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki narrowly defeated liberal Rafał Trzaskowski.

The vote is meant to demonstrate support for Tusk’s centrist coalition government. However, with Na...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Leak of EU's full 2024 Gaza report piles pressure on Israel
Illegal pushbacks in EU 'systematic', finds new report
EU Oceans Pact — time for commission to be enforcer, not just architect
EU lagging behind new US push for Russia sanctions
EU and Kyiv prep exit-strategy for millions of Ukrainian refugees
Francesca Albanese: 'EU officials must face charges of complicity in war crimes'
Wednesday's vote is meant to demonstrate support for Donald Tusk’s centrist coalition government (Photo: European Council)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections