Ad
euobserver
Gibraltar is the UK's only overseas territory that was inside both the EU and Schengen area before Brexit. In the UK's Brexit referendum, it voted 96 percent to remain in the EU (Photo: Tony Evans)

Gibraltar gets Brexit deal as EU and UK agree on border checks

EU & the World
EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

EU and UK officials on Wednesday (11 June) concluded years of talks on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future with an agreement that will establish dual Gibraltar and Schengen border checks at the Rock's port and airport. 

Under the

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

UK-EU deal on Gibraltar only 'weeks away'
Spain and UK hail new 'breakthroughs' but fall short on Gibraltar deal
EU-Gibraltar deal must not be 'NI protocol 2', say UK MPs
Flight delays, Moldova, 2026 budget and Nato meeting in focus This WEEK
Gibraltar is the UK's only overseas territory that was inside both the EU and Schengen area before Brexit. In the UK's Brexit referendum, it voted 96 percent to remain in the EU (Photo: Tony Evans)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections