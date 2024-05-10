Ad
Any change to the status of Gibraltar's airport “no matter how small or innocuous, must be ruled out”, say UK MPs (Photo: Tony Evans)

EU-Gibraltar deal must not be 'NI protocol 2', say UK MPs

by Benjamin Fox,

UK lawmakers have raised concern about that a new agreement on the border between Gibraltar and Spain could amount to a “Northern Ireland Protocol 2.0” by giving sweeping powers to EU border officials. 

In a letter to UK foreign minister David Rutley published on Thursday (9 May), the European Scrutiny C...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

