UK-EU deal on Gibraltar only 'weeks away'

EU and UK negotiators said that a new post-Brexit settlement for Gibraltar was just weeks away from completion following talks in Brussels on Friday (12 April).
Speaking after a four-way meeting with UK foreign secretary David Cameron, Gibraltar chief minister Fabian Picardo, and European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič, Spanish foreign minister José Manuel Albares told reporters that agreements had been reached on the status of Gibraltar's airport, goods and mobility, but tha...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
