euobserver
Florin Iordache made the obscene gesture in the Romanian parliament on Wednesday (Photo: digi24.ro)

Romania heaps scorn on 'revolting' EU criticism

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Romania's ruling party has, literally, shown the middle finger to EU institutions as it prepares to take on the bloc's presidency next year.

The obscene gesture was made in parliament on Wednesday (14 November) by Florin Iordache, the deputy speaker from the Social Democrat Party (PSD).

He did it after a speech denouncing the European Commission and the...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

