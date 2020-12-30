Ad
Turkey had wanted to buy US 'Patriot' air-defence technology prior to its S-400 deal (Photo: nato.int)

Turkey and Russia confirm arms deal, in Nato headache

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey and Russia have pledged to go further on military cooperation despite US sanctions, in a move that risks destabilising Nato.

"We prefer to solve all issues, including that of the S-400, through negotiations," Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday (29 December), referring to a Russian-made air-defence system bought by Turkey.

But recent US sanctions over the purchase were "an act of aggression against our country's sovereign rights", the Turkish minister ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

