Turkey and Russia confirm arms deal, in Nato headache

Turkey and Russia have pledged to go further on military cooperation despite US sanctions, in a move that risks destabilising Nato.

"We prefer to solve all issues, including that of the S-400, through negotiations," Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday (29 December), referring to a Russian-made air-defence system bought by Turkey.

But recent US sanctions over the purchase were "an act of aggression against our country's sovereign rights", the Turkish minister ...