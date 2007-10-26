Slovenia gearing up to deal with Balkan hornet's nest

Slovenia has said the keeping of unity in the European Union on the Kosovo issue will be a major task when it takes over the running of the 27-nation bloc at the beginning of next year.

During a visit to Kosovo, Slovene foreign minister Dimitrij Rupel said his country was preparing "for all possibilities" if and when Kosovo is granted independence, reports the Associated Press.

"The problem of unity should be taken very seriously," said Mr Rupel, who met the top UN official in Ko...