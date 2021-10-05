Ad
euobserver
With Romanian MEP Dacian Cioloş leaving as group leader, there will be no central Europeans in top leadership positions in the EU institutions (Photo: European Parliament)

Leadership race begins among EU liberals

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The liberal Renew group will decide on Wednesday (6 October) how to proceed with choosing a new group leader after Romanian MEP Dacian Cioloş said he would resign following his election to lead the USR-PLUS party in his home country.

Cioloş resigned officially at the Renew group meeting on Monday afternoon in Strasbourg, and the group's leadership is expected to decide on the election process on Wednesday.

Cioloş will remain an MEP.

But he already returned to Bucharest on...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Author Bio

