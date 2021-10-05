Leadership race begins among EU liberals

The liberal Renew group will decide on Wednesday (6 October) how to proceed with choosing a new group leader after Romanian MEP Dacian Cioloş said he would resign following his election to lead the USR-PLUS party in his home country.

Cioloş resigned officially at the Renew group meeting on Monday afternoon in Strasbourg, and the group's leadership is expected to decide on the election process on Wednesday.

Cioloş will remain an MEP.

But he already returned to Bucharest on...