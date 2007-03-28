Global talks on new climate deal must start now, commissioner says

EU environment minister Stavros Dimas wants increased European efforts to help kick-start an international post-Kyoto climate deal aimed at limiting the world's greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking before MEPs in the European Parliament's environment committee on Tuesday (27 March) Mr Dimas said a global climate deal should be an issue at all meetings – bilateral as well as multilateral – which the EU attends.

"We have to start negotiations in Bali this year to make an agreement in ...