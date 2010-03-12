Spain and Italy don't consider 2010 as lost year for Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Spanish EU presidency, strongly supported by Italy, wants to organise a new round of the so-called "Butmir process" next month. With the forthcoming October elections in mind, the underlying theme is: "We should not assume that 2010 is already a lost year for achieving positive changes in Bosnia and Herzegovina."

The process, bearing the name of Sarajevo's airport, was launched last year jointly by the United States and the EU with the aim of promoting the constitutional changes nec...