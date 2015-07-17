German MPs vote on Greece amid misgivings

The German parliament will today (17 July) vote on whether to open negotiations on a new €86 billion bailout for Greece, amid growing misgivings in the governing centre-right party about loaning the debt-ridden country even more money.

Their doubts are reflected across the wider population. According to a poll for ARD-Morgenmagazin, Germans are almost evenly split on the issue. While 46 percent are in favour of opening bailout talks, 49 percent would prefer the parliament to reject nego...