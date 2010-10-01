Bulgarians proud to see one of their own as president of Brazil

She was a Marxist and a guerrilla. She was in jail. She was twice divorced. She is half-Bulgarian. And, bar an upset, she is sure to head the wold's fifth most populous state and eighth largest economy. Sixty-two year old Dilma Rousseff is expected to become Brazil's first female president, possibly from the first round of the election scheduled for 3 October.

The latest victory she won was a year ago against lymph node cancer. She began her election campaign straight from chemotherapy....