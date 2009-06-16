EU regional funding has little impact on economic recovery

Regional policy currently accounts for the biggest slice of the general EU budget, but these funds alone are not enough to tackle the effects of the recession across the EU, experts say.

The total money available for regional policy between 2007 and the end of 2013 is €347 billion, with over 80 percent of this earmarked for the EU's poorer regions. The rest is aimed at boosting competitiveness and innovation in the bloc's wealthier countries.

The main objective of regional funding...