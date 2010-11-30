Reorganisation of Croatian territories essential

Croatia's complex territorial boundaries of counties and municipalities, most of which rely on government support, are in serious need of reorganisation.

The country's four and a half million inhabitants live in a country covering 55,000 square kilometres, which is divided into 20 counties plus the City of Zagreb. These counties are further divided into 429 municipalities and 126 towns.

But these areas are delineated unevenly and many counties and towns are economically unsustain...