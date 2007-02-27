Ad
Torture is almost universally considered to be an extreme violation of human rights (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU torture law has loopholes, human rights NGO says

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European trade in torture and execution instruments is still ongoing despite a recent EU law aimed at stopping such trade in the EU, according to a report by Amnesty International.

In its report launched on Tuesday (27 February) "European Union: Stopping the Trade in the Tools of Torture" the international human rights group called on the EU to take urgent steps to prevent any exploitation of legal loopholes in the regulation that came into force in July last year.

It also urg...

EU bans trade in torture instruments
