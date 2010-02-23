UK pushes to make Kosovo a priority

The UK is this year set to try and push Kosovo and Serbia further up the European Union's political agenda.

According to sources close to the British Foreign Office, London has two major goals. In the short term, the aim is to find a sustainable solution for the Northern part of Kosovo. It has a Serbian majority but is outside the control of the Kosovo authorities.

In the longer term, the UK wants to see work on two issues: Serbia's European integration and the strengthening of...