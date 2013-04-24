Ad
euobserver
A member of US special forces on guard duty in Afghanistan (Photo: ussocom_ru)

Very private security

Very private security
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats work in some of the world's most dangerous places. The men who guard them cost up to €17,000 each a month. But are they worth the money? Are the diplomats safe? Does the EU award the contracts fairly? Two recent fiascos in Afghanistan and Libya pose the questions. EUobserver investigates.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Very private security

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

About Andrew Rettman
A member of US special forces on guard duty in Afghanistan (Photo: ussocom_ru)

Tags

Very private security

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections