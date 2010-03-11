Fresh UKIP controversy strikes EU parliament

An MEP from the eurosceptic UK Independence Party became embroiled in controversy on Wednesday (10 March) after making disparaging remarks about EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, becoming the second MEP from the party to offend the chamber in recent weeks.

In a debate on Wednesday on the development of an EU Arctic policy, William, Earl of Dartmouth, questioned whether countries such as Greece and Cyprus, on the southern shores of the European Union, should be seeking to have a ...